Full Menu: Flava Flav Is On A Mission To Save Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

THE BUZZ!

Flavor Flav Ordered the Full Red Lobster Menu in an Attempt to ‘Save the Cheddar Bay Biscuits’ Following Bankruptcy

Flavor Flav to the rescue.

The hip-hop legend isn’t wearing a cape this time, but with his big clock face, he knows what time it is: time to save the biscuits; that’s the mission.

I’m talking about Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Yeah, they’re in trouble, after the popular food chain filed for bankruptcy and closed dozens of stores, but Flav’s got a plan. He showed up at Red Lobster and made a huge purchase. He ordered everything on the menu! That’s right, from chips and calamari to mountains of seafood.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Flav took a picture of him and two tables filled with food. The caption read, “Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the cheddar bay biscuits.”

And he is definitely following through.

That’s wassup. So big shout to Flava Flav, out here, saving the biscuits.