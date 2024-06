Sue Me, no Sue You! Ye respond to Lawsuit With a Lawsuit.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye Blasts ‘Baseless’ Sexual Harassment Allegations From Ex-Assistant in Statement Comparing Her Chin to Jay Leno

Another week, another lawsuit, and another one.

Kanye West, facing a lawsuit from a former assistant alleging sexual harassment and other charges, is responding to the claims. He said they were baseless allegations, and he’s taking legal action against his former assistant.

In more detail, a statement by his attorney, alleges that his former assistant pursued him sexually to secure employment and benefits, then resorted to blackmail and extortion when rejected.

Also, prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims. They say all of which have been preserved.

She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary), and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct.

During her employment, Ms. Pisciotta offered Ye sex on his birthday, which he declined. She sent unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives, and was even seen twerking in the office during business hours.

Adding that it is well documented how Ms. Pisciotta consistently used sexual coercion in an attempt to demand not only money but luxury material items, and an endless quest for plastic surgery.

So a little sue me, no sue you going on. We will see how far this goes and what comes of it.

2024 the year of the lawsuit.