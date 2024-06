Soda wars, Move over Pepsi, There’s a new number two.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Pepper Passes Pepsi as the Second Favorite Soda Brand in the U.S.

Like almost anything that is ranked, someone has to be number one. And when it comes to sodas, Coca-Cola is the reigning champ, capturing 19.2% of the soda market in the country last year.

Pepsi, the other popular brand, was holding down the number two spot, until now. Move over Pepsi, there is a new contender. According to new analytics data provided by Beverage Digest , Dr. Pepper surpassed Pepsi to become the second most popular soda in the U.S. in 2023.

The digest says the brand’s increasing popularity is due to its investments in strategic marketing and distribution efforts. Add to that, its blend of 24 flavors, including its latest Creamy Coconut, which is available for a limited time and is supposed to taste like a virgin piña colada, with that classic Dr. Pepper taste.

Maybe it’s worth a try if you are a soda drinker.