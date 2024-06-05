7 Refresher Recipes To Try This Summer

Everyone’s go-to summer drink is back in season. When it’s hot outside, refreshers always hit the spot. This summer you won’t have to depend on the chain coffee shops to source them. Save coins and calories by creating the fruity, energizing, and thirst-quenching drinks at home instead.
The best feature of these DIY alternatives is their adaptability. Whether you prefer them caffeinated, want to include your favorite natural sweetener or go sugar free, or even swap, add, and blend ingredients to create a new flavor. You can easily customize ingredients to make these drinks your own.
Here are seven refresher recipes you’ll love all season long.
1. Strawberry Acai Refresher
What you’ll need:
1 cup white grape juice
1 cup green tea
½ cup water
1 tablespoon acai powder
Freeze dried strawberries to taste
Honey or agave to taste
Directions: Whisk together water and acai powder until fully dissolved. Then, combine with white grape juice, green tea, and sweetener of choice. Pour over ice and garnish with freeze-dried strawberries.
2. Mango Dragonfruit Refresher
What you’ll need:
1 cup white grape juice
1 cup lemonade
½ mango juice
1 tablespoon dragonfruit powder
Diced dragonfruit to taste
Ice as desired
Directions: Whisk together white grape juice and dragonfruit powder until fully dissolved. Then, combine with lemonade, and mango juice. Pour over ice and garnish with fresh dragonfruit pieces. Serve cold and enjoy.
3. Berry Hibiscus Refresher
What you’ll need:
1 cup white grape juice
½ cup hibiscus tea
½ cup green tea
Honey or agave to taste
Berries of choice to taste
Ice as desired
Directions: Combine white grape juice, hibiscus and green teas, and sweetener of choice. Pour over ice and garnish with fresh berries. Serve cold and enjoy.
4. Peach Green Tea Lemonade Refresher
What you’ll need:
1 cup lemonade
1 cup peach juice
½ cup green tea
Ice as desired
Directions: Combine lemonade, peach juice, green teas, and ice in a shaker. Garnish with fresh peaches and mint leaves for added flair. Serve cold and enjoy.
5. Pineapple Passionfuit Refresher
What you’ll need:
1 cup passionfruit juice
¼ cup muddled pineapple
½ cup green tea
½ cup water
Cane sugar to taste
Freeze dried pineapple
Ice as desired
Directions: Combine passion fruit juice, green tea, water and sugar to taste. Shake with ice as desired. Add muddled pineapple to glass. Pour liquid into glass and garnish with freeze dried pineapple. Serve cold and enjoy.
6. Kiwi Refresher
What you’ll need:
½ cup fresh kiwi
1 cup white grape juice
½ cup green tea
Lime juice to taste
Cane sugar to taste
Ice as desired
Directions: Muddle together half of the kiwi and cane sugar, and add to a glass. Combine white grape juice, green tea, and lime juice. Shake with ice as desired. Pour liquid into glass over muddled kiwi, garnish with remainder kiwi. Serve cold and enjoy.
7. Cool Lime Refresher
What you’ll need:
3-4 limes
¼ cup fresh mint leaves
½ cup cucumber
2 cups water
Cane sugar to taste
Ice as desired
Directions: Slice one half lime and set aside. Juice the remaining limes and strain through a sieve. Peel cucumber and cut into small pieces. Combine lime juice, cucumber, mint leaves and sugar in a jug or large glass, allow to steep for 20 minutes. Add to a glass with ice and garnish with lime slices. Serve cold and enjoy.
DON’T MISS…
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe
What Are Adaptogens? Popular Calming Supplements On The Rise
7 Refresher Recipes To Try This Summer was originally published on elev8.com
-
Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson
-
Jennifer Lopez Is “Completely Heartsick and Devastated” After Canceling This Is Me…Live Tour, X Reacts
-
Yung Miami Says She Never Got Golden Showers From Diddy, X Is Still Pissed Off
-
Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump
-
Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case