Megan Thee Stallion Shares How Therapy Transformed Her Life

Megan Thee Stallion holds the world in the palm of her hand. The Texas-born rapper has a devoted fan base that’s shelling out attention and dollars to support her music and Hot Girl Summer arena tour that’s currently underway across the U.S.

Ahead of the release of her third studio album, “Megan,” which features Meg in the middle of a metamorphosis, she’s doing some reflection of her own of how she evolved over the years, especially when tough times arose.

Speaking to L’Officiel in late May as she appeared on their cover, Megan shared how therapy helped her process the deaths of her mother and grandmother as well as navigate high-profile court cases.

“I don’t think therapy makes me weak, even though I did for a long time because in the Black community, therapy to me meant you were crazy,” she told the publication.

Addressing her mental health challenges inspired Megan to become a mental health advocate. She created her own line of “Bad Anxiety” merchandise, launched a website with resources, and participated in public health campaigns. Her website, “Bad B—Have Bad Days Too,” directs users to the American Psychological Association to find a qualified psychologist.

“Even though I went through a lot of bad things, it really made me have to spend time by myself, which I really appreciate,” she said in her interview with L’Officiel. “I had to be by myself to figure out, ‘Why is it so hard for you to be by yourself? Why are you constantly needing to be around so many people at one time? Why can’t you just go in your room and hang out by yourself?’”

Megan also shared that she wishes her mother, who was also her manager, could have spent some time with herself and reflect on her personal trials and tribulations. She reflected on how both her mom and grandmother were during her upbringing, and how her dad passed away when she was young.

“I wish she would’ve talked to a therapist or something,” Megan said. “I wish she could have been able to talk to somebody to just lessen that load or however she was feeling…Being an adult, I’m like, Oh my God. I could see my mama was going through it, but she never let that touch me.”

While she recognizes that she’s not perfect, Megan is confident that she has the tools to take care of herself now thanks to therapy.

