Another Music Producer Involved In Alleged Sex trafficking, rape and sexual battery Lawsuit.

‘The-Dream,’ hit record producer for Beyoncé and Rihanna, accused of rape

Big music news!

Singer Channii Monroe is suing superstar producer The-Dream.

Her lawsuit alleges that The-Dream lured her into “an abusive, violent, and manipulative relationship. One filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation.

According to the lawsuit, she is alleging that in one instance, he locked her in a dark room next to a recording studio, “violently having sex with her and then leaving her alone, naked in the dark, for hours on end, returning to again have sex with her and demand that she tell him she loved him.”

She is choosing to speak out now partly because her silence has become too painful, she needs to heal. She hopes her story can help others and prevent future horrific abuse.

The-Dream, a Grammy winning writer and producer, who’s worked with Beyonce, Rihanna, and basically everyone who’s anyone, denies everything. In a statement, he said, “I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals.” Adding,”As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

And we will see how this one pays out as well.