What Y’all Talking About: The Mississippi Goon Squad’s Group Chat Messages Revealed

THE BUZZ!

Prepare to Be Disgusted: Mississippi Goon Squad’s Text Messages Exposed

Remember the Mississippi Goon Squad? A group of officers sent to federal prison for the torture of two black men.

Well, it turns out that the Goon Squad had a group chat. And in it they talked about some of the horrible things they did and thought about doing.

Among the messages was talk about using excessive force against crime suspects. They joked about rape and shocking people with tasers – in the anus specifically. They even traded pictures of rotting corpses. There were also talks of taking nude photos of a female suspect as well as a video of an officer defecating on someone’s bed.

They even talked about turning their jobs into a game with one point for every arrest. One officer asked how many points he would get if he shot someone, which their supervisor answered that it depends on whether they die. He responds, they’ll die.

The officers claim the messages are jokes and a way for them to deal with what comes with their jobs.