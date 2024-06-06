It’s Going Down: Homicides In Baltimore Have Decreased, A Lot!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Scott: Homicides in Baltimore are down 36% compared to this time last year

There are some things you like to see go up, like your salary, bank account balance, etc. And there are things you like to see go down, like your blood pressure, your cholesterol levels, and the homicide rate in your city.

For Baltimore that last one is a reality.

According to Baltimore police, there have been 75 homicides this year. Last year, at this time, there were 118 homicides — that’s a reduction of about 13%. In May, officials said there were 13 reported homicides, the lowest since 1970.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said community outreach has been big driving force behind the decline. And while he is pleased with the 36% drop in homicides and the 19% drop in carjackings, he said the city still has much work ahead to reduce violent crime.

So some positive trends for Charm City. That’s great news.