Listen Live
News

It’s Going Down: Homicides In Baltimore Have Decreased, A Lot!

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Mayor Scott: Homicides in Baltimore are down 36% compared to this time last year

There are some things you like to see go up, like your salary, bank account balance, etc. And there are things you like to see go down, like your blood pressure, your cholesterol levels, and the homicide rate in your city.
For Baltimore that last one is a reality.
According to Baltimore police, there have been 75 homicides this year. Last year, at this time, there were 118 homicides — that’s a reduction of about 13%. In May, officials said there were 13 reported homicides, the lowest since 1970.

Related Stories

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said community outreach has been big driving force behind the decline. And while he is pleased with the 36% drop in homicides and the 19% drop in carjackings, he said the city still has much work ahead to reduce violent crime.
So some positive trends for Charm City. That’s great news.
Source: WBAL

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
48 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Pop Culture

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

15 items
News

Jennifer Lopez Is “Completely Heartsick and Devastated” After Canceling This Is Me…Live Tour, X Reacts

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close