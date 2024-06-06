Listen Live
Tems’ ‘NPR’ Tiny Desk Performance Gave Us All The Feels

We're talking smooth vocals, exclusive, unreleased jams, carefree couture, and a melanin glow that lit up the whole office.

Published on June 6, 2024

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Tems blessed us all with a one-of-a-kind NPR Tiny Desk performance this week. We’re talking smooth vocals, exclusive, unreleased jams, carefree couture, and a melanin glow that lit up the whole office.

Tems was vulnerable, raw, and expressive. It was a whole vibe.

With her signature blend of soul, R&B, and Afrobeats, Tems left viewers mesmerized during NPR’s iconic mini-performance. The content served as a perfect appetizer for her highly anticipated debut album, Born in the Wild, which drops on June 7.

Tems gets vulnerable and debuts a new song based on an ‘unfortunate situation’ in her life.

Tems’ setlist offered a delightful mix of established favorites and exciting glimpses into her upcoming album. Wearing a gorgeous blue ensemble and silver jewelry, she sat surrounded by musicians and backup singers dressed in black.

The Nigerian artist started things off with the familiar songs “Me & U” and “Ice T,” showcasing her powerful vocals and stage presence. Even in the relaxed bookstore-like setting, Tems’ voice was piercing and pure.

The true highlight of the concert came with the unveiling of “Unfortunate.” Tems debuted the track, describing it as a reflection on a challenging personal experience. “It’s never been heard before, Tems shared. And it’s basically me being a victim from an unfortunate situation.

Tems joins Chaka Khan, Brittney Spencer, SWV, Flo Milli, and others to celebrate Black music.

Tems’ June 3 performance launched NPR’s 2024 celebration of Black Music Month.

The outlet said about artists like Tems, “This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk is giving the ladies their flowers. We’re releasing nine Tiny Desk concerts from Black women artists, from veterans who’ve paved the way for what we hear today in Black music, to those who are carving out their own paths.” This celebration is a testament to the rich and diverse contributions of Black women in music.

Other singers to be featured include Tierra Whack, Kierra Sheard, Chaka Khan, Lakecia Benjamin, Meshell Ndegeocello, Brittney Spencer, SWV, and Flo Milli.

Tems’ ‘NPR’ Tiny Desk Performance Gave Us All The Feels  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

