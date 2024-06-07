Listen Live
Jenee’ Naylor Went From Target Store Manager To A Designer For Target’s Future Collective

In an exclusive interview, Jeneé Naylor gives the low down on her journey as Target's most recent Future Collective partner.

| 06.07.24
Target's Future Collective With Jeneé Naylor

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Jeneé Naylor left her life as a Target store manger behind in 2021. Three years later, the content creator and fashion enthusiast launched her very first collection with the brand, as part of their Future Collective partnership. This full circle moment comes as a surprise to the designer, who says she never imagined the opportunity would present itself. “I was literally just trying not to cry,” she tells me in an exclusive interview.

The collection, which hit Target shelves on May 19, received an overwhelming response from consumers. Fans of her clean, luxurious style flocked to the stores, documenting their experience as they tried on each item. Naylor focused on curating a buildable wardrobe with pieces that can be worn interchangeably. If you’re looking for classic staple pieces, you’ll fall in love with the depth of this collection.

“I want to get the most out of my pieces. I don’t like just having something for the beach. I want them to be multipurpose,” she says.

Naylor’s freshman collection was met with tons of praise, but she reveals she’s packing more heat for the summer, and they’ll be here sooner than you think. In a candid discussion, the 39-year-old designer gives insight into the second Target launch happening at the end of the month, fashion trends she loves, and the boundaries she set for herself to have a thriving business relationship with her husband.

See our exclusive interview with Jeneé Naylor below, and click here to shop her collection sold exclusively at Target.

Jenee’ Naylor Went From Target Store Manager To A Designer For Target’s Future Collective  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

