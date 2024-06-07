Listen Live
HomeNews

Bun B Emotionally Addresses Armed Robber During Court Testimony

Bun B and his wife, Queenie were the victims of a home invasion in 2019, with the Houston rapper testifying against the robber in court.

| 06.07.24
Dismiss
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Honeyland Festival - Day 2

Bun B and his wife, Queenie, were the victims of a 2019 home invasion that ended with the armed robber being shot and eventually arrested. Facing the robber in court this week, Bun B was rendered emotional after sharing that his wife is still suffering from the event.

Local outlet KTRK aired a report about Bun B testifying in court against the defendant, Demonte Jackson, an event that took five years to occur as Jackson reportedly struggled with mental health issues. After the Houston rapper and entrepreneur took the stand, he opened by stating to the defense how the 2019 incident was so horrifying that his wife never returned to the home.

From KTRK:

“This was an entirely new traumatizing incident,” Bun B said. “This is something we still deal with to this day.”

“There are times when she gets closed off. She can’t communicate, and I just get so angry all over again because she didn’t deserve this. She didn’t ask for this,” he continued, getting visibly emotional.

Bun B, real name Bernard Freeman, then began to detail how he eventually came to his wife’s aid after she warned him not to approach the robber from an upper-level room because she was fearful that Jackson would kill her. Jackson then made his way to the couple’s garage with Bun B opening fire and striking Jackson who then fled on foot but was later captured by the rapper.

The outlet added in its report that Queenie, real name Angela Walls, was also set to take the stand.

Photo: Getty

Bun B Emotionally Addresses Armed Robber During Court Testimony  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
48 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Pop Culture

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

News

Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

News

Method Man Says He’s Never Doing Summer Jam Again: “Generation Gap Is Too Wide”

13 items
Sports

Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close