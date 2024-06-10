Net 30: Baltimore City is Getting Some Big Money Soon; $45 Million.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore reaches $45M settlement with pharmaceutical company over its role in opioid epidemic

Big win for Baltimore! The city just scored a whopping $45 million settlement from pharmaceutical giant Allergan for their role in the opioid epidemic. That’s right, $45 million.

This is a major victory for Baltimore, and it’s much bigger than the deal the state of Maryland made with Allergan earlier this year. Plus, Baltimore gets their money in a lump sum within 30 days, while Maryland’s payout is spread out over 7 years. Talk about cut the check.

The city of Baltimore has established a board to oversee how the opioid settlement funds will be spent.

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring that every penny of this and any other amount recovered is put to its most effective and best use to combat the opioid epidemic in Baltimore City at all levels.”

Some big funds coming to the city’s bank account to help with some big problems in the city.