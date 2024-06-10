Listen Live
News

Net 30: Baltimore City is Getting Some Big Money Soon; $45 Million.

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore reaches $45M settlement with pharmaceutical company over its role in opioid epidemic

Big win for Baltimore! The city just scored a whopping $45 million settlement from pharmaceutical giant Allergan for their role in the opioid epidemic. That’s right, $45 million.
This is a major victory for Baltimore, and it’s much bigger than the deal the state of Maryland made with Allergan earlier this year. Plus, Baltimore gets their money in a lump sum within 30 days, while Maryland’s payout is spread out over 7 years. Talk about cut the check.
The city of Baltimore has established a board to oversee how the opioid settlement funds will be spent.

Related Stories

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring that every penny of this and any other amount recovered is put to its most effective and best use to combat the opioid epidemic in Baltimore City at all levels.”
Some big funds coming to the city’s bank account to help with some big problems in the city.
Source: CBS

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
48 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Pop Culture

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

News

Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

News

Method Man Says He’s Never Doing Summer Jam Again: “Generation Gap Is Too Wide”

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close