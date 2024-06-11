Listen Live
Real Fake: Meet The Finalists of The First Ever AI Beauty Pageant.

Published on June 11, 2024

Fake beauty queens charm judges at the Miss AI pageant

Beauty pageants aren’t exactly the big thing they once were. But there has always been one condition that’s stayed the same in all of them: you have to be human to enter.
Not this one. This pageant isn’t for your typical contestants. This pageant is for AI models, the first of its kind. These computer-generated contestants have no physical, real-world presence. They exist only on social media, but they are competing for the title of Miss AI.

Similarly to regular pageant, contestants are judged by their looks, but AI contestants will also be judged on how popular they are on social media, and how well they were created.
Now even though these beauty queens are not real women, there is a real cash prize for the winner. And we’ll find out who that is very soon. According to a statement from the organizer, a panel of four judges selected 10 finalists from 1,500 submissions. This is the first of a series of contests for AI content creators that FanVue is launching under the “The FanVue World AI Creator Awards” umbrella.
The results for Miss AI will be announced at the end of June.
Welcome to the AI revolution.
Source: NPR

