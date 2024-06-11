Listen Live
News

Apollo Theater Celebrating 90 Years With New Walk of Fame Inductee

Published on June 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

The Apollo at 90: Harlem legend Leslie Uggams recalls doing ‘29 shows a week’ at the iconic theater

This legendary theater has been a launchpad for many African-American artists for decades, and it’s celebrating 90 years of doing it. None other than the historic Apollo Theater in Harelm, NY.
Part of the celebration was also inducting a new name to its renowned Walk of Fame. That name was Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, the Grammy-winning singer and producer.

Related Stories

In accepting the award Face recognized everyone else who collaborated with him on his path of success. And said, “I never imagined that I would get this,” Babyface said. “I never saw myself actually being here at the Apollo. I didn’t want to perform here because I didn’t want to get booed, but I didn’t get booed, so I’m so glad that I came here for the Apollo.”
Absolutely well deserving, he’s been impactful on stage or behind the scenes of music. So congrats to Babyface and The Apollo on 90 years.
Source: CBS / Forbes

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
48 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Pop Culture

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

News

Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

News

Method Man Says He’s Never Doing Summer Jam Again: “Generation Gap Is Too Wide”

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close