Apollo Theater Celebrating 90 Years With New Walk of Fame Inductee

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

The Apollo at 90: Harlem legend Leslie Uggams recalls doing ‘29 shows a week’ at the iconic theater

This legendary theater has been a launchpad for many African-American artists for decades, and it’s celebrating 90 years of doing it. None other than the historic Apollo Theater in Harelm, NY.

Part of the celebration was also inducting a new name to its renowned Walk of Fame. That name was Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, the Grammy-winning singer and producer.

In accepting the award Face recognized everyone else who collaborated with him on his path of success. And said, “I never imagined that I would get this,” Babyface said. “I never saw myself actually being here at the Apollo. I didn’t want to perform here because I didn’t want to get booed, but I didn’t get booed, so I’m so glad that I came here for the Apollo.”

Absolutely well deserving, he’s been impactful on stage or behind the scenes of music. So congrats to Babyface and The Apollo on 90 years.