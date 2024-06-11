Listen Live
News

Neighborhood Nursing: Nurses in Baltimore are Making a Difference with New Method.

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

In Baltimore, nurses go door-to-door to bring primary care to the whole neighborhood

Imagine if healthcare came to you, instead of you having to chase it down? That’s the idea behind a new program called Neighborhood Nursing. Teams of nurses and health workers are bringing free checkups to people in their apartments, community centers, and even laundromats. This way, they can catch health problems earlier.
The visits are free to the patient and prioritize each person’s unique goals, from managing chronic back pain to finding safer housing.
This program is inspired by Costa Rica’s success with affordable healthcare for everyone.

Related Stories

Leading the effort in partnership with the nursing schools at Coppin State, Morgan State, and the University of Maryland is Sarah Szanton, dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. “We are attempting to turn primary care on its head and deliver it in whole different way,” she says.
It is for everyone, rich or poor, young or old, and regardless of whether they have private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, or no insurance at all, according to Szanton, who calls it revolutionary.
Compared to other countries, the U.S. spends far more resources on treating illnesses than on preventing them. America only puts about 5 cents out of every dollar spent on health care toward primary care — and spends less than peer nations on social supports like food and housing.
Source: NPR

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
48 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Pop Culture

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

News

Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

News

Method Man Says He’s Never Doing Summer Jam Again: “Generation Gap Is Too Wide”

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close