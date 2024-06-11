Neighborhood Nursing: Nurses in Baltimore are Making a Difference with New Method.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

In Baltimore, nurses go door-to-door to bring primary care to the whole neighborhood

Imagine if healthcare came to you, instead of you having to chase it down? That’s the idea behind a new program called Neighborhood Nursing. Teams of nurses and health workers are bringing free checkups to people in their apartments, community centers, and even laundromats. This way, they can catch health problems earlier.

The visits are free to the patient and prioritize each person’s unique goals, from managing chronic back pain to finding safer housing.

This program is inspired by Costa Rica’s success with affordable healthcare for everyone.

Leading the effort in partnership with the nursing schools at Coppin State, Morgan State, and the University of Maryland is Sarah Szanton, dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. “We are attempting to turn primary care on its head and deliver it in a whole different way,” she says.

It is for everyone, rich or poor, young or old, and regardless of whether they have private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, or no insurance at all, according to Szanton, who calls it revolutionary.

Compared to other countries, the U.S. spends far more resources on treating illnesses than on preventing them. America only puts about 5 cents out of every dollar spent on health care toward primary care — and spends less than peer nations on social supports like food and housing.