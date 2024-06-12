Less than three months after a massive container ship struck the Key Bridge, sending it collapsing into the Patapsco River and killing six workers, officials planned to celebrate the reopening of the river’s shipping channel on Wednesday — marking the end of a crucial phase of the response to the catastrophe.
“We’re really thankful that today is here,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters Wednesday morning.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: With Port of Baltimore ship channel open, officials prepare to take a victory lap
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson
-
Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case
-
Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise
-
Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump
-
Jennifer Lopez Is “Completely Heartsick and Devastated” After Canceling This Is Me…Live Tour, X Reacts