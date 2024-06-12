Listen Live
President Biden Celebrates Baltimore’s Port Reopening!

Published on June 12, 2024

Biden celebrates Port of Baltimore fully reopening

President Biden is celebrating the full reopening of the Port of Baltimore! After the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March.
Biden promised his administration would “move heaven and earth” to get the Port of Baltimore – one of our nation’s largest shipping hubs back in action.
And with the work of many, that goal is a reality. One that came 3 months sooner than anticipated.

The president said in a statement. “Thanks to the tireless work by the men and women in the Unified Command, the full navigation channel is now open to all vessel traffic, allowing a full return of commerce to the Port of Baltimore.”
He also thanked the Small Business Administration, Departments of Transportation and Labor, and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D), and others. And added, “Our hearts remain with the families of the victims of the bridge collapse, and we will continue to stand with the community throughout this period of recovery. Thank you to the people of Baltimore for showing us what it means to be Maryland tough and Baltimore strong.  Baltimore can count on us to stick with them every step of the way, and we will continue to have your back until the bridge is rebuilt.”
Source: The Hill

