President Biden Celebrates Baltimore’s Port Reopening!

Biden celebrates Port of Baltimore fully reopening

President Biden is celebrating the full reopening of the Port of Baltimore! After the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March.

Biden promised his administration would “move heaven and earth” to get the Port of Baltimore – one of our nation’s largest shipping hubs back in action.

And with the work of many, that goal is a reality. One that came 3 months sooner than anticipated.

The president said in a statement. “Thanks to the tireless work by the men and women in the Unified Command, the full navigation channel is now open to all vessel traffic, allowing a full return of commerce to the Port of Baltimore.”