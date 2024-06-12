Listen Live
Chaka Khan just dropped some truth bombs about Stevie Wonder and her band Rufus!

Published on June 12, 2024

Stevie Wonder Wrote One of Chaka Khan’s Signature Hits After She Rejected a Song and Asked ‘What Else You Got?’

Chaka Khan ain’t afraid to shoot it straight, even to Stevie Wonder. The 71-year-old Queen of Funk recently told a story about the time she gave Stevie some tough love, while working on Rufus’s second album.

Stevie offered them his unrecorded track, “Come and Get This Stuff.” Chaka candidly replied, “I don’t like it – what else you got?”
Turns out Stevie doesn’t hear that kind of feedback often, but luckily, Stevie wasn’t offended.
She recalled, he asked her what her birth sign was, she answered Aries. Then he said, Oh, I got the song for you…’ And then he started playing on the keyboard, and – bam! – there it was,”
That bam eventually became Rufus’ hit single “Tell Me Something Good,” written by Stevie and landed in Billboard’s Top 3 in 1974.
Its success transformed the dynamic of the band. But it came with a price. She said, “The record company renamed us ‘Rufus and Chaka Khan’.” even though she was totally against it. “That caused a huge rift in how the band felt about me. And things were never the same.
Interesting how that hit song came to be.
Who knew.
Source: People

