NAACP is Suing A VA Schoolboard After They Bring Back Confederate Names of Two Schools.

Published on June 12, 2024

Virginia NAACP sues over restoration of Confederate names to two schools

Remeber that big push to have confederate monuments taken down and confederate names removed across the country. Well, it seems like the Virginia County school board is re-versing their previous decision, and the Virginia NACCP is suing.
The school board in Shenandoah County voted 5-1 last month to revert the name of Mountain View High School back to Stonewall Jackson High School, and Honey Run Elementary back to Ashby Lee Elementary.

The NAACP wrote that students will be “required against their will to endorse the violent defense of slavery pursued by the Confederacy and the symbolism that these images have in the modern White supremacist movement.”
This is a big deal because it’s one of the first times a school board has reversed a decision to remove Confederate names. The school board says they’re just listening to the community, but the NAACP says that community doesn’t include Black students.
We will see how this plays out.
Source: CBS

