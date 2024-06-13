A Motown Legend’s Shocking Hospital Trip: From Chest Pain to Restraints to a Lawsuit.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Four Tops singer sues hospital for discrimination, claims staff ordered psych eval

In a you wouldn’t believe me if I told you story.

Alexander Morris, a legendary Motown singer from the iconic Four Tops had an extremely unbelievable trip to the hospital. One that has him filing a lawsuit.

The iconic singer was taken to an emergency room in Michigan for treatment of trouble breathing and chest pain.

Then things took a crazy turn.

He allegedly underwent a psychiatric evaluation and was placed in a straight jacket.

This happened after telling workers that he has security worries because he is a member of the Four Tops.

The lawsuit alleges a shocking turn of events: despite pleading for the oxygen he desperately needed and requesting his release to seek help elsewhere, the staff ignored his pleas and kept him restrained.

Well, I guess they did not believe him. And he even tried to prove it by showing his id to a white security guard, who told him to sit his black ass down.

To add salt to injury, the lawsuit claims he was issued a $25 Meijer grocery store gift card “as an apology.”

Wow!