A Motown Legend’s Shocking Hospital Trip: From Chest Pain to Restraints to a Lawsuit.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Four Tops singer sues hospital for discrimination, claims staff ordered psych eval
In a you wouldn’t believe me if I told you story.
Alexander Morris, a legendary Motown singer from the iconic Four Tops had an extremely unbelievable trip to the hospital. One that has him filing a lawsuit.
The iconic singer was taken to an emergency room in Michigan for treatment of trouble breathing and chest pain.
Then things took a crazy turn.
He allegedly underwent a psychiatric evaluation and was placed in a straight jacket.
This happened after telling workers that he has security worries because he is a member of the Four Tops.
The lawsuit alleges a shocking turn of events: despite pleading for the oxygen he desperately needed and requesting his release to seek help elsewhere, the staff ignored his pleas and kept him restrained.
Well, I guess they did not believe him. And he even tried to prove it by showing his id to a white security guard, who told him to sit his black ass down.
To add salt to injury, the lawsuit claims he was issued a $25 Meijer grocery store gift card “as an apology.”
Wow!
Source: USA Today
More from Magic 95.9
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson
-
Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise
-
Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump
-
Jennifer Lopez Is “Completely Heartsick and Devastated” After Canceling This Is Me…Live Tour, X Reacts
-
Discrimination & Mental Health