A Motown Legend’s Shocking Hospital Trip: From Chest Pain to Restraints to a Lawsuit.

Published on June 13, 2024

Four Tops singer sues hospital for discrimination, claims staff ordered psych eval

In a you wouldn’t believe me if I told you story.
Alexander Morris, a  legendary Motown singer from the iconic Four Tops had an extremely unbelievable trip to the hospital. One that has him filing a lawsuit.
The iconic singer was taken to an emergency room in Michigan for treatment of trouble breathing and chest pain.
Then things took a crazy turn.
He allegedly underwent psychiatric evaluation and was placed in straight jacket.
This happened after telling workers that he has security worries because he is member of the Four Tops.
The lawsuit alleges a shocking turn of events: despite pleading for the oxygen he desperately needed and requesting his release to seek help elsewhere, the staff ignored his pleas and kept him restrained.

Well, I guess they did not believe him. And he even tried to prove it by showing his id to a white security guard, who told him to sit his black ass down.
To add salt to injury, the lawsuit claims he was issued $25 Meijer grocery store gift card “as an apology.”
Wow!
Source: USA Today

