She Ready! Tiffany Haddish is Singing A New Tune. Woman Up!

Published on June 13, 2024

Tiffany Haddish Talks New Song ‘Woman Up’ and Hopes to Work With Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is ready to get back to doing her thing on the mic. This time though she is not telling jokes. She’s singing. yes, the comedian actress, and Grammy winner took it to the booth for her new song, Woman up.
Tiffany says the song is about overcoming challenges and not feeling sorry for yourself, a message that especially resonates with her after a tough year.
The song was written by the legendary Diane Warren, who says Tiffany’s voice totally surprised her.

And this is not new for Tiffany she has rocked the mic before with projects like she would direct them to her previously released singles, which include, “Till the Club Close” featuring Lil John, “Baby Daddy (Remix)” featuring Trina and Jada Pinkett Smith, “Too Much” and “Do Your Own Thing.”
Who knew.  And she pans to do more songs and even hopes to collaborate with artists such as Cardi B and Megan The Stallion.
Source: People

