Listen Live
News

There’s a First Time For Everything And The 2024 Miss Maryland USA Winner Has Made History.

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

‘We’re just like you,’ says Bailey Anne Kennedy, first trans woman to win Miss Maryland USA

Bailey Anne Kennedy just made history as Miss Maryland USA. She’s the first transgender woman, Asian American woman, military wife, and 31 year old to win the title. She wants to be a role model for everyone and show that anyone can achieve their dreams!
She said, “For the longest time … a trans woman could not compete,” she said. “I just want to show everybody that we’re just like you. We’re just like your sister, your cousin, your mom, your dad or your brother.”

Related Stories

Kennedy will be using her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, veterans, and people of all backgrounds. She says her win is a huge step forward for diversity and hopes it will inspire others to be themselves.
Get ready to see her rock the Miss USA competition in August!

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
News

Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise

10 items
News

X Celebrates ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close