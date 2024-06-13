There’s a First Time For Everything And The 2024 Miss Maryland USA Winner Has Made History.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

‘We’re just like you,’ says Bailey Anne Kennedy, first trans woman to win Miss Maryland USA

Bailey Anne Kennedy just made history as Miss Maryland USA. She’s the first transgender woman, Asian American woman, military wife, and 31 year old to win the title. She wants to be a role model for everyone and show that anyone can achieve their dreams!

She said, “For the longest time … a trans woman could not compete,” she said. “I just want to show everybody that we’re just like you. We’re just like your sister, your cousin, your mom, your dad or your brother.”

Kennedy will be using her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, veterans, and people of all backgrounds. She says her win is a huge step forward for diversity and hopes it will inspire others to be themselves.

Get ready to see her rock the Miss USA competition in August!