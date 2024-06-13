Listen Live
Local

Maryland Lottery Warns Public About Phone Scam

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

maryland lottery logo

Source: maryland lottery / maryland lottery

The Maryland Lottery is warning the public about a new phone scam! The scam involves someone telling people they have won the Powerball game and need to claim their prize.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the calls are coming from the 208-334-2600. The issue is that number does belong to the Idaho Lottery, so this ay be believable to some people. However the scammers are spoofing the phone number, and the Idaho Lottery has no involvement in these calls.

https://x.com/MDLottery/status/1801233033711714367?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1801233033711714367%7Ctwgr%5Ecb340588bef3adc0e65d57bfa195eb952e285b21%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wbaltv.com%2Farticle%2Fmaryland-lottery-warns-public-phone-scam-claiming-powerball-winnings%2F61095038

The post Maryland Lottery Warns Public About Phone Scam appeared first on 92 Q.

Maryland Lottery Warns Public About Phone Scam  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
10 items
News

X Celebrates ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

11 items
News

Michael Rainey Jr. “Deeply Saddened & Shocked” After Being Sexually Assaulted During TyTy James’ Twitch Stream, 50 Cent Clowned For Tone Deaf Response

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

News

Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close