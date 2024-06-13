Baltimore City is providing free meals to children this summer as part of its 2024 Summer Food Service Program.
All children ages 18 or younger can receive free meals through the program.
The SFSP program will operate from June 14, 2024, until August 23, 2024.
NOTE: Program sites will be closed on June 28, July 4, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26, and August 2.
You can find a summer meal site by visiting the Summer Meals Site Finder website or by clicking here.
Summer Food Service Program menus for the Baltimore City Public Schools can be found here.
The post Baltimore City Public Schools To Provide Free Meals To Children This Summer appeared first on 92 Q.
