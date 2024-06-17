Big News: Surgeon General Wants Warning Labels on Social Media!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Surgeon general wants tobacco-style warning applied to social media platforms

Guess what? Social Media could get the tobacco treatment.

That’s if it were up to the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy who just dropped a bombshell in The New York Times. He is calling on Congress to slap warning labels on social media platforms like those on cigarettes’. Because he says social media is a big player in the youth mental health crisis.

His idea is to have warnings that alert users to the mental health risks of using these apps. Just like the 1965 cigarette warnings that shook things up, he believes these new labels could make a real difference, although he knows they aren’t a magic fix.

He’s calling on Congress, social media companies, and parents to step up and make social media safer for kids.

Murthy says kids spending too much time online are seeing more anxiety, depression, and even suicidal thoughts. The pandemic made it worse with all that virtual isolation. But he did acknowledge that social media isn’t all bad – it can help teens find community and express themselves too.

While the research isn’t conclusive yet, he thinks it’s clear: we need to protect our kids.

And we’ll see if the Social media giants have anything to say about this.