Racial Profiling, It’s Still A Thing. Just Ask This NBA GM

What could’ve happened to have the luxury department store Sak’s Fifth Avenue issuing a heart felt apology?

Well, first this apology is intended for Will Dawkins, the General Manager of the Washington Wizards, after a regrettable racial profiling incident at their Miami store last November. Evidently, a security guard and a Miami Police Officer followed and detained Dawkins, and accused him of stealing clothing. But after watching the security video from the previous night, cleared his name, revealing a case of mistaken identity.

The security guard was terminated and the company’s president pledged to reinforce policies ensuring every guest feels respected and welcomed.

As part of their reconciliation, donations were made to racial justice organizations in Massachusetts, Miami, and Washington, D.C. Dawkins, though shaken by the ordeal, hopes his experience prompts better training to prevent future incidents of racial profiling.

“My hope is that other stores take note and make necessary adjustments to their policies and personnel,” Dawkins shared. “Turning this negative into a positive has been enlightening, and I believe it can lead to meaningful change.”

So as far as we have come. Incidents like this let us know we still have a way to go.