When it Comes to the Cost of Gas, Last Week’s Price Is Not Baltimore’s Price.

Published on June 17, 2024

Back in town.
Gas prices in Baltimore have climbed 10.4 cents per gallon in just the past week, settling at an average of $3.61 per gallon, as per GasBuddy’s fresh survey.

Prices in Charm City are 9.5 cents more gallon than they were month ago, and they are 21.5 cents more than they were at this time last year.

Looking across the state, the cheapest gas station in Baltimore yesterday had fuel priced at $3.06 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.99. Today’s nationwide average price of gasoline is $3.41 per gallon, up 1 cent from the previous week. According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 13.8 cents per gallon less than a year ago and has decreased by 18.0 cents per gallon from a month ago.

You might want to get a bicycle or start doing a little more walking.

 

Source: Fox 45

