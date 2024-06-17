When it Comes to the Cost of Gas, Last Week’s Price Is Not Baltimore’s Price.

Prices in Charm City are 9.5 cents more a gallon than they were a month ago, and they are 21.5 cents more than they were at this time last year.
Looking across the state, the cheapest gas station in Baltimore yesterday had fuel priced at $3.06 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.99. Today’s nationwide average price of gasoline is $3.41 per gallon, up 1 cent from the previous week. According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 13.8 cents per gallon less than a year ago and has decreased by 18.0 cents per gallon from a month ago.
You might want to get a bicycle or start doing a little more walking.
Source: Fox 45
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers' Gay Rumors On Twitter!
-
Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54
-
Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70
-
Michael Rainey Jr. “Deeply Saddened & Shocked” After Being Sexually Assaulted During TyTy James’ Twitch Stream, 50 Cent Clowned For Tone Deaf Response
-
Discrimination & Mental Health