Listen Live
Local

Police Investigating After Woman Is Attacked & Killed By Two Stray Pit Bulls In West Baltimore

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and killed by two stray pit bulls Friday evening.

According to reports, two stray pit bulls were roaming North Pulaski Street when around 9 p.m. they mauled multiple women. A 50-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

To capture the dogs, there was a city-wide call for additional gear as officers waited for animal control and the police helicopter that was tracking them from above.

Police say two officers fired their weapons – striking one of the dogs.  At this time, police have not named the owner or indicated if any criminal charges will be filed.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

The post Police Investigating After Woman Is Attacked & Killed By Two Stay Pit Bulls In West Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

Police Investigating After Woman Is Attacked & Killed By Two Stray Pit Bulls In West Baltimore  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

11 items
News

Michael Rainey Jr. “Deeply Saddened & Shocked” After Being Sexually Assaulted During TyTy James’ Twitch Stream, 50 Cent Clowned For Tone Deaf Response

10 items
News

X Celebrates ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close