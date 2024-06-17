Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Pardons 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

| 06.17.24
Dismiss
Magic Baltimore Listen Live
US-POLITICS-HARRIS

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced a historic move to pardon over 175,000 convictions related to marijuana, according to an announcement from his office on Monday.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a statement posted on social media, Governor Moore expressed his humility and pride in making this significant decision, stating, “I am humbled to be with you in the historic Maryland State House — as we make history of our own, together. This morning – with deep pride and soberness – I will pardon over 175,000 convictions related to the possession of cannabis and cannabis paraphernalia.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This announcement comes shortly after the Biden administration’s proposal to reclassify marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, indicating a shift in federal policies regarding cannabis. The Department of Justice submitted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to the Office of the Federal Register, initiating a 60-day public comment period. If approved, this rescheduling would lead to reduced penalties for individuals found in possession of marijuana under federal law.

Related Article: Biden Refers To Wes Moore As ‘Boy’ In Speech, Right-Wing Media Pounces

Related Article: Democratic Candidate Wes Moore Makes History In Maryland After Being Elected As State’s First Black Governor

Earlier reports from ABC News in April had already hinted at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s plans to reschedule marijuana, marking a significant development in the national approach to cannabis-related offenses.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Pardons 175,000 Marijuana Convictions  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

11 items
News

Michael Rainey Jr. “Deeply Saddened & Shocked” After Being Sexually Assaulted During TyTy James’ Twitch Stream, 50 Cent Clowned For Tone Deaf Response

10 items
News

X Celebrates ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close