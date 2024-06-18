Bling Bishop Busted! From Fancy Suits to Jail Suit.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Brooklyn pastor ‘Bling Bishop’ sentenced to 9 years for fraud and extortion, US attorney says

Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead, known for his flashy style and nickname “Bling Bishop,” got hit with a BIG sentence! He’s going to prison for 9 years after using a parishioner’s money and trying to shake down a businessman.

Prosecutors say he convinced a church member to invest her retirement savings with him to buy a house. Then, he spent it all on himself instead. He also squeezed a businessman for $5,000 and then tried to smooth-talk him into a $5000,000 loan and some sweet real estate deals. The catch? he promised to get the guy special favors from the NYC government, which he totally couldn’t do. On top of that, he cooked up fake bank statements to get loans, raking in millions.

He even lied to the FBI about how many phones he had.

The Bishop was found guilty of two counts of wire fraud, one count each of attempted wire fraud, attempted extortion and making false statements to federal law enforcement agents. The convictions are from three separate schemes.

On top of the 9-year prison sentence, he also has to re pay $85,000 which he stole and another $95,000 will be taken away. He’ll also have to be on good behavior for 3 years after prison.

Seems like the Bishop was more of a businessman than a holy man. But not an honest one.