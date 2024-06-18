Texas DEI Ban, Freezes Scholarships for Minorities & Women

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

131 college scholarships put on hold or modified due to Texas DEI ban, documents show

A law meant to target diversity programs is having unintended consequences. Scholarships meant to help deserving students are caught in the crossfire.

A new Texas law meant to stop universities from promoting diversity is having an unexpected effect: scholarships created to help minority and women students are being frozen or changed. Over 131 different scholarships.

Lawmakers banned programs that favor students based on race or gender. This is causing problems for scholarships meant for minority students, female athletes, and even memorial scholarships honoring specific groups. Some schools are trying to fix things by changing the wording of the scholarships (like removing “diversity” from the title). Others are completely revamping who gets the scholarships (like changing a scholarship for minority students to one for disadvantaged students). In some sad cases, scholarships have been scrapped altogether.

It’s not clear how many scholarships will be saved or how they will be changed. Some families worry the scholarships will lose their original purpose.

Meanwhile, the students who are in need of these scholarships are the ones paying the price.