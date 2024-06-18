Listen Live
Tubi – A Streaming Giant! Service Tops Netflix, Disney+, Max, & Peacock in Viewership.

Published on June 18, 2024

Tubi, A Free Platform That Funds And Amplifies Black Filmmakers, Surpasses Viewership Of All Other Streaming Services Except YouTube

Lastly,
Who’s laughing now.
When the streaming platform Tubi came on the scene. It was the bud of many jokes. But not anymore.
Move over Netflix and Disney+, there’s a new sheriff in town. Tubi, the free streaming service, just crushed the competition in viewership. That’s right, according to a recent report, Tubi had its biggest month ever, with an average of 1 million viewers – that’s a whopping 50% jump from last year. And giving them more viewers than Netflix, Disney+, Max, and Peacock.
It seems people are ditching those pricey subscriptions and going to Tubi to save money. Can you blame them? While other services keep jacking up their prices, Tubi stays totally free.

But Tubi isn’t just about saving you money, it’s also about empowering creators! They recently partnered with Issa Rae’s production company to launch a program called Stubio, which helps up-and-coming filmmakers get their projects off the ground. Isn’t that awesome?
Tubi is winning with viewers and creators alike.
I just hope Tubi doesn’t flip and then start charging because they are now getting more viewership.
We’ll see.
Source: Essence

