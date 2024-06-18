Here’s Why Malia And Sasha Obama Won’t Have Political Careers

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Malia and Sasha Obama do not desire to follow in their family’s footsteps in the political sphere. According to their father, their mother advised them against it.

Barack Obama made an appearance at a fundraiser for Joe Biden at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday. While in conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel, Obama referenced his daughters, now 25 and 23.

The sisters live together in Los Angeles, and both appear to be pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. Malia, a Harvard graduate, wrote on Donald Glover’s controversial Prime Video series Swarm. She directed a short as well called The Heart about a man grieving his mother. Per recent reports, USC grad Sasha may be involved in the business too. She was reportedly credited as a casting interviewer on the Showtime reality series Couples Therapy.

Kimmel asked Obama which one of his daughters would make a better president, to which Barack said that was a moot point since neither of them would ever consider the job.

“That is a question I do not need to answer because Michelle drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics,” he said. “It’ll never happen.”

Obama celebrated Father’s Day by posting a throwback picture of him and Michelle with their daughters, with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day! The most fulfilling job I’ve ever had is being Sasha and Malia’s dad. To all those lucky enough to take on the role of being a father, I hope you enjoy your day.”

Saturday’s fundraiser raised $30 million, eclipsing an already record $25 million raised at a similar event in New York in March. That one was attended by Obama and former president Bill Clinton. In Los Angeles, Barbra Streisand, George Clooney and Julia Roberts joined Obama and Biden, who talked about the necessity to get out the vote to stop Trump from a second term. In his chat with Kimmel, Obama referenced Trump saying that he did more for Black people than Abraham Lincoln.

“One thing he did, for example, was make them feel even better about the first Black president,” he joked. Obama has made a few stops on the Biden reelection campaign, mostly coming out to the big events where his presence drives fundraising. For the most part, his daughters lead private lives, though sometimes the paparazzi catch up with them.

While Obama doesn’t expect Malia or Sasha to have political careers, he believes that whatever they do, they’ll be successful.

“They’re powerful young women,” he added.

