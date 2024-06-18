The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.
The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.
Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.
“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants
San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2024
R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70
Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men's Health Initiative
Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next
Michael Rainey Jr. "Deeply Saddened & Shocked" After Being Sexually Assaulted During TyTy James' Twitch Stream, 50 Cent Clowned For Tone Deaf Response
