Listen Live
News

Pharrell’s Instagram Hinting At A Louis Vuitton x Apple Collab?

The jury is still out on what the item really is.

Published on June 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the Opening of the House's 'Tiffany Wonder' Exhibition in Tokyo

Source: Graham Denholm / Getty

Two of the biggest brands might be joining forces for a drop. Pharrell’s IG post might be a nod to a collaboration between Apple and Louis Vuitton.

As reported on High Snobiety, Skateboard P’s social media activity is once again causing speculation about a forthcoming release. On Friday, June 14, the Virginia Beach, Virginia, native shared a very interesting piece of footage that instantly turned some heads. His @skateboard handle, an Instagram account dedicated to his creative director work at Louis Vuitton, posted a video that showed a circular object that resembles a medal spinning around on its axis. While the footage was low quality, we are able to see that one side features the Apple logo in white, and on the other side we see the LV marque in what seems to be silver.

As expected the post created instant conversation regarding what could be a sneak peak for an upcoming Louis Vuitton and Apple collaboration. “Surprised LV and Apple haven’t worked in the past” one user wrote. While another user rhetorically asked “LV Airtag Holder?” This is not the first time Pharrell’s social media activity has caused a frenzy. Back in January he unveiled the Timberland x Louis Vuitton 6-Inch Boot.

Representatives at Louis Vuitton nor Apple have yet to comment on the post.

Pharrell’s Instagram Hinting At A Louis Vuitton x Apple Collab?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

11 items
News

Michael Rainey Jr. “Deeply Saddened & Shocked” After Being Sexually Assaulted During TyTy James’ Twitch Stream, 50 Cent Clowned For Tone Deaf Response

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

48 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

92Q, Magic 95.9, & Praise 106.1 Yearbook Photo Gallery Sweepstakes
Contests

Submit Your Grad Pics For A Chance To Be Featured In Our Online Yearbook! [Details Here]

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close