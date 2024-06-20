Listen Live
Crime

‘Fatal Attraction’ Podcast: A Detroit Mother’s Shocking Murder Uncovers Her Boyfriend’s Secret Life And A Jealous Ex

Published on June 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
'Fatal Attraction' Podcast

Source: Urban One Podcast Network

This episode of the Fatal Attraction podcast chronicles the shocking murder of Julii Johnson that rocked the suburbs of Detroit. 

The 34-year-old mother was on her way to work one fateful Friday morning when she was gunned down outside of her boyfriend’s condo. Police in Warren, Michigan looked at multiple leads, wondering who could commit such a heinous crime against a woman who was so loved by her family. Was it Johnson’s boyfriend, who detectives discovered had a secret life? Or was it a bitter ex who couldn’t let go?

Listen to the full episode below. Also available on Urban One Podcasts, all major podcast platforms and YouTube.

Fatal Attraction is a TV One original true crime docuseries about real cases of love gone wrong. Catch up on previous episodes and tune into #TrueCrimeMonday everywhere you listen to podcasts.

SEE ALSO:

Urban One Launches Podcast Network For BIPOC Audiences

The Top Black Business Podcasts On The Urban One Podcast Network

The post ‘Fatal Attraction’ Podcast: A Detroit Mother’s Shocking Murder Uncovers Her Boyfriend’s Secret Life And A Jealous Ex appeared first on NewsOne.

‘Fatal Attraction’ Podcast: A Detroit Mother’s Shocking Murder Uncovers Her Boyfriend’s Secret Life And A Jealous Ex  was originally published on newsone.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close