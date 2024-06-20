Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Announce VERZUZ Partnership With X

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland take VERZUZ to a new level with its exclusive partnership with X for distribution. Read more about their monumental power move inside.

The two super producers, Swizz and Timbaland, broke the news at an activation in Cannes, France today (June 20). Earlier this year, Swizz and Timbaland reacquired VERZUZ from previous partner Triller. They now own 100 percent of the platform they created during the pandemic. They are also retaining their equity along with the artists who participated in VERZUZ.

Upon regaining complete control, they sought out the perfect channel for independent distribution. Swizz and Timabaland landed on X as their new distributor. Together, the companies orchestrated a mutually beneficial alliance where Swizz and Timbaland maintain their full ownership and creative control, while X receives exclusive distribution rights.

VERZUZ will now broadcast to an audience of over 550 million active users, exponentially expanding its viewership and international reach like never before. Since the inception, the conversations around each VERZUZ naturally evolved on X from fans and enthusiasts alike. Viewers will now be able to watch for free exclusively on X, bringing the visual series, and viral conversation, all to one platform.

Swizz shared his excitement about finding an ideal partner in X and thanked the platform’s owners Elon Musk and the X team for supporting the VERZUZ mission.

“We are beyond thrilled to have found the best partner for Verzuz,” Swizz shared in a statement. “Not only are we excited to have Verzuz on X, we’re excited to help X build the biggest entertainment company in the world. I would like to thank Elon Musk, Linda Yaccarino, Brett Weitz, Mitchell Smith and the entire X team for believing in the Verzuz vision. We can’t wait to get to work.”

As they have focused on since the first VERZUZ, the founders aim to uplift the culture and community into the spotlight in the center of the world’s stage. However, they preserve the same grit, honor, authenticity, and integrity that makes hip-hop, rap, R&B, soul and all genres of music so special.

“We are thrilled to partner with X, the most innovative platform globally. Our goal has always been to bring Verzuz to the world which we can now do bigger than ever,” Timbaland added.

The influence and impact of VERZUZ has proven to be undeniable. So far, it has produced over 40 episodes, generating 100 million-plus live views and over 70 billion impressions. It has naturally encompassed other verticals with VERZUZ SPORTS, and VERZUZ COMEDY, all which play well to some of the most highly engaged communities on X. Not to mention, the power of the #VERZUZEFFECT cannot be overstated. Statistics show that each artist that has participated in a VERZUZ have seen dramatic increases in streaming, ticket sales, merchandise, and overall revenue from just one appearance.

“X is so proud to partner with trailblazing creators, artists, and entrepreneurs Swizz Beatz & Timbaland,” Yaccarino shared. “Our platform stands at the forefront of innovation, and Verzuz defines the essence of an innovative content experience. As we continue to work with the most exciting voices to bring premium content to X, there is no better fit than this series. Together we will redefine how consumers engage with their favorite entertainment, one Verzuz at a time.”

VERZUZ has partnered with Uncontained Media, led by Christian Sarabia, and Raymond Garcia. Together, they have produced multiple hit shows including Emmy Winner “Drive With Swizz Beatz” and will serve as the production company and Executive Producers of VERZUZ.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the next matchup coming soon.

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Announce VERZUZ Partnership With X was originally published on globalgrind.com