Netflix Announces Immersive Fan Experience ‘Netflix House’ to King Of Prussia Mall in 2025

Netflix is trying to get it’s audience away from ‘Netflix and Chill’ at home to ‘Netflix and Vibe’ in a movie theater!

Netflix announced they are planning to bring its “experimental entertainment venue” Netflix House, to King Prussia next year, allowing users of the streaming service platform to experience movies like they never have before.

Netflix named King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia PA one of two locations. The other location will be at the Galleria Dallas in Dallas, Texas.

“Everything you love about Netflix under one (literal) roof. Explore your favorite stories and characters beyond the screen year-round at Netflix House — coming in 2025 to King of Prussia in Pennsylvania and Galleria Dallas” the Netflix posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to sources, these two venues are the most popular shopping centers in the country. Each building structure will be constructed in former department stores projecting to take up approximately 100,000 square feet.

Each house is set to offer guests an alluring in-depth movie experience where consumers would be able to ‘reenact’ scenes from some of their favorite movies,

“At Netflix House, you can enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a taste — literally — of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings,” Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said. “The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways.”

According to Action News, There will be dancing like on “Bridgerton”, the glass bridge challenge based on “Squid Game” and food inspired from some of their other shows.

Netflix House is expected to open in 2025.

