Sherri Shepherd Starts Mounjaro After Having Difficulties Finding The Popular Medication

Sherri Shepherd is one of the latest celebrities to speak out about their experience with the in-demand prescription medication Mounjaro. In a recent social media post, Sherri shared her story navigating the current shortage while working with her doctor to manage her Type 2 Diabetes.

“So, my doctor prescribed it for me over a year ago, and it’s been so hard finding Mounjaro, so I’ve never used it. I used it one time for one month, and then that’s it,” the comedian-host said during a recent Instagram reel. “I couldn’t get it, or they wanted to charge me so much money, but I’m a diabetic, and I need it because it really helps control my blood sugar.”

Sherri Shepherd says she’s ‘excited’ to start the popular medication, Mounjaro.

Mounjaro, a brand name for the drug tirzepatide, has surged in popularity in recent months. It is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, a class of medications shown to help manage diabetes and promote weight loss by regulating blood sugar and appetite. However, supply chain issues and a spike in demand have led to nationwide drug shortages, leaving many patients struggling to fill their prescriptions.

According to Sherri, Mounjaro helps control her blood glucose levels. While the prescription has been reportedly used for weight loss, Sherrie shared she only needs to lose “one to two pounds.” In the same reel, she also discussed using Libre, another common diabetes intervention.

Fans have flocked to Sherre’s comment section, applauding her candor and thanking her for raising awareness of the issue. Many have shared their own stories of struggling to find the medication, while others have expressed hope that increased attention will lead to solutions for the ongoing shortage.

Sherri looks to empowers others along her health journey.

First diagnosed in 2007, the 57-year-old frequently discusses her journey with diabetes, the products she uses to manage it, and her overall fight for better health. In November 2023, Sherri talked to Essence, calling her experience with the illness “a reset.”

She told the publication, “I think that when you first get this diagnosis, sometimes it can send you into a depression because you’re like… It’s so overwhelming, it seems. “What do I not eat anymore? How much do I have to change?” And again, looking at it like it’s not a death sentence because you’re still alive. This is just like a reset.”

Sherri has been actively managing her diabetes through a combination of medication, diet, and exercise. The star is more confident than ever, seeing significant improvements in her health and well-being.

The Think Like A Man star continued in Essence, “I always tell people to just start working on substitutions, little things. If you do little things and you’re consistent at doing little changes, you will look up in a year and have big results.”

Celebs like Sherri are speaking out about pervasive health issues in the Black community.

With Black adults nearly two times more likely than Whites to develop type 2 diabetes and high rates of obesity our communities, Sherri’s advocacy and education is inspiring and empowering. While medical interventions should always be discussed with a doctor, the power of information and healthy dialogue cannot be discredited.

It’s one of the first steps toward taking control of our health.

Sherri’s social media share joins other recent celebrity comments on the use of diabetes and weight loss medications. Oprah has been open about taking an unnamed medication and The Grio reported Whoopi Goldberg, Sheryl Underwood, Sunny Hostin, and Raven Symone have all spoken about the popular class of prescriptions.

Sherri Shepherd Starts Mounjaro After Having Difficulties Finding The Popular Medication was originally published on hellobeautiful.com