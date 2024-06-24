A 71 Year Old Woman Makes History In Miss USA Pageant.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Never too late: 71-year-old woman makes history as oldest contestant competing in Miss Texas USA

Miss Texas USA pageant just got hit with a double dose of amazing, that’s wassup.

First, a record was broken, as 71-year-old Marissa Teijo entered the competition, becoming the oldest contestant to ever compete on the pageant. And she did her thing too. Now even though she might not have won, her competing sent a great message to anyone having doubts about doing anything. Well she did what no one has done before and in an Instagram post she stated she was excited to compete and hoped it would “inspire women to strive to be their best physical and mental self and believe there is beauty at any age.” I love it.

The second big thing happening. The Miss Universe organization, is that they are changing some of the rules up a little. New rules like anyone over 18 can compete. Also forget marital status, or even having kids, none of those no longer matter.

Here’s to Marissa Teijo, and everyone out there just being awesome.