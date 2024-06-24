Listen Live
News

Awake During Major Transplant Surgery! A First in the U.S.

Published on June 24, 2024

Surgeons perform first known kidney transplant with patient awake during procedure

Kidney transplants are not new, but kidney transplants taking place while a patient is awake is something brand new.
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine just performed a kidney transplant on a patient who was, yes AWAKE.  This is a first-of-its-kind surgery in the US, and it’s pretty amazing.
The patient, 28-year-old man, felt no pain during the surgery (thanks to special anesthesia) and was even discharged the next day!. Traditionally, a kidney transplant means a 2-3 day hospital stay.

This new technique could be a game-changer for people needing transplants.  Not only could it reduce risks from anesthesia, but also dramatically shorten hospital stays.
Northwestern Medicine is so excited about this, they’re creating a whole program for future awake kidney transplants called, you guessed it, the AWAKE Program (Accelerated Surgery Without General Anesthesia in Kidney Transplantation) for other patients who want a similar operation.
I wonder if he  was like having conversations awake or like half sleep awake. Either way another big step for the medical industry.
That’s  wassup.
Source: CBS

