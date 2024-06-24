Nick Cannon Insured What Part of His Body?

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Mariah Carey Thinks Ex Nick Cannon’s $10 Million Testicle Insurance Is A ‘Crass Publicity Ploy’ For Irresponsible Parenting: Report

Now many celebrates and athletes have insured various parts of their body depending on the work they do. Like hand models insuring their hands, that kind of thing.

So a shock to hear Nick Cannon was taking out an insurance policy on himself. What was , was that the $10 million policy was more specifically, on his testicles. I never knew they had balls insurance. But there is, and one person who is allegedly not a big fan of him doing so, is his ex wife and Mother of two of his kids, Miss Mariah Carey.

Now allegedly an unnamed source at Radar online said that Mariah thinks it’s a crass publicity ploy that makes light of Nick’s irresponsible approach to parenting.

And she’s not the only one. An unnamed Hollywood PR expert said., The whole idea is to get people talking, making gags about Nick’s nuts, and right now, it’s working.”

Nick has 13 year old twins with Mariah and 10 other children from five different women.

He is putting in a lot of work out here. So maybe its not a bad idea for him to get the Nick’s Nuts insurance policy.