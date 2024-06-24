Listen Live
Juvenile Announces New Hot Boys Album at Stone Soul Festival

Published on June 24, 2024

Juvenile

Source: Stone Soul 2024 / Radio One Richmond

Stone Soul Music & Food Festival returned to Richmond, Virginia on June 22nd and with it came dazzling performances from artists like Juvenile, Trina, Tamar Braxton and more. The large crowd was treated to a day’s worth of food, fun and entertainment but the show’s headliner gave attendees a little something extra as he closed out the show.

After performing his classic “Back That Azz Up,” Juvie offered a few words of inspiration before revealing that there is a Hot Boys album in the works and that it is on the way.

Of course, it’s been quite some time since the Hot Boys have released an official project, but with Juvie still riding the high of his acclaimed Tiny Desk Concert, B.G. and Turk back home and Lil Wayne still praised as one of the best ever to do it.. the timing couldn’t be better.

Check out the clip below:

