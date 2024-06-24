Listen Live
Entertainment

R&B Singer Ciara Hops On Remix To Hulvey’s “Altar”

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ciara hulvey alter

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Ciara using her vocals as a vessel for the Lord. The R&B singer graced Hulvey’s “Altar (Remix).”

The track dropped on June 21. In the song, Ciara puts her own spin on the message and thanks God for all the blessings in her life, recognizing Him as the source of her strength.

“On the days I’m feeling down, on the nights I’m stressed out, God I just come talk to You with a prayer,” she sings. “Even when I backslide, you will never leave my side.”

 

This pairing isn’t quite happenstance as Ciara used Hulvey’s song in her family’s Easter post on Instagram. The Christian rapper celebrated the collaboration on social media with a post of his own, saying this song will really connect with audiences and big part of that is thanks to Ciara’s contribution.

“The intention was to create a space for an artist to have a space to praise God on it and share their story on it and just express their heart to Him,” he said on Instagram. “And so, for me what was cool was seeing Ciara get in on a song and just sing her heart to the Lord however she wanted to with no boundaries. So, for me that’s why I think it’s going to connect because you’re able to see somebody who’s been such a prominent voice in the culture and such a great influence. I mean, literally sharing Christ and giving Him praise on a song and doing it in a dope way.”

While she calls “Altar” one of her favorite features yet, Ciara’s 1, 2 step into the gospel genre isn’t new. She has collaborated with Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Maverick City Music in the past.

As for Hulvey, fans can expect a studio album from him in the near future as well as additional singles leading up to its release.

 

DON’T MISS…

Gospel Songs To Boost Your Workout

Rewriting The Rules: Trailblazers of Revolutionized Christian Hip-Hop and R&B

EXCLUSIVE: Wande Gives Her Testimony On Rising As A Christian Rap Star

R&B Singer Ciara Hops On Remix To Hulvey’s “Altar”  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

Entertainment

Ashanti and Nelly Quietly Married Last Year

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

The Buzz
News

President Biden Celebrates Baltimore’s Port Reopening!

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close