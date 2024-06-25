Listen Live
News

Ravens Score Big With The World’s First AI Computer Resource Lab

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Ravens partner with NWN Carousel, develop world’s first AI computer resource lab

A local sports team is making history.

The Baltimore Ravens are teaming up with tech wizards to launch the world’s first AI computer resource lab in the Greenmount community! Forget your average computer lab – this one’s packed with the latest AI PCs, designed to open up the world of artificial intelligence to young people.

Kids at the Greenmount Recreation Center got a sneak peek with “AI Athletics Day.” They tackled puzzles, collaborated on challenges, and even created stories – all with the help of AI!

Related Stories

This incredible initiative all started with Ravens wide receiver Sean Ryan’s vision. He dreamed of giving back to the community, and getting a shot at the NFL made that dream a reality.

Huge props to Sean Ryan, the partners involved, and the Greenmount kids who will benefit from this amazing resource!

Source: WBAL

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

Entertainment

Ashanti and Nelly Quietly Married Last Year

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Entertainment

Trump Tells His Supporters ‘I Don’t Care About You, I Just Want Your Vote’

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close