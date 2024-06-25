Ravens Score Big With The World’s First AI Computer Resource Lab

A local sports team is making history.

The Baltimore Ravens are teaming up with tech wizards to launch the world’s first AI computer resource lab in the Greenmount community! Forget your average computer lab – this one’s packed with the latest AI PCs, designed to open up the world of artificial intelligence to young people.

Kids at the Greenmount Recreation Center got a sneak peek with “AI Athletics Day.” They tackled puzzles, collaborated on challenges, and even created stories – all with the help of AI!

This incredible initiative all started with Ravens wide receiver Sean Ryan’s vision. He dreamed of giving back to the community, and getting a shot at the NFL made that dream a reality.

Huge props to Sean Ryan, the partners involved, and the Greenmount kids who will benefit from this amazing resource!