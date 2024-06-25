Don’t Call It A Comeback, But It Is. The Return Of The Fresh Prince. Will Smith New Music Alert

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Will Smith To Perform New Single At BET Awards: What We Know About His Return To Music

Get ready for a blast from the past (with a new twist). The Fresh Prince is picking up the mic again and will be dropping some new music during the BET Awards Show airing Sunday.

That’s right Will Smith is set to perform at this year’s show. Marking his first solo release in seven years. And now that the cats out of the bag people are trying to find out more info about it. And good luck with that. There’s been no more word about the new song. No title, or if it will be part of an upcoming album, or what.

But what we do know is that Will has been hinting at new music for a little while now. And he said he’s been in the lab working and even called it his “most personal and powerful” work ever.

Guess we will all find out together. BET Awards Sunday.

Talk about a great comeback story. And if this song is good, you can put the whip cream and cherry on this story.