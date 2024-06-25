Listen Live
News

Don’t Call It A Comeback, But It Is. The Return Of The Fresh Prince. Will Smith New Music Alert

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Will Smith To Perform New Single At BET Awards: What We Know About His Return To Music

Get ready for a blast from the past (with a new twist).  The Fresh Prince is picking up the mic again and will be dropping some new music during the BET Awards Show airing Sunday.
That’s right Will Smith is set to perform at this year’s show. Marking his first solo release in seven years. And now that the cats out of the bag people are trying to find out more info about it. And good luck with that. There’s been no more word about the new song. No title, or if it will be part of an upcoming album, or what.

Related Stories

But what we do know is that Will has been hinting at new music for a little while now. And he said he’s been in the lab working and even called it his “most personal and powerful” work ever.
Guess we will all find out together. BET Awards Sunday.
Talk about a great comeback story. And if this song is good, you can put the whip cream and cherry on this story.
Source: Forbes

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

Entertainment

Ashanti and Nelly Quietly Married Last Year

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Entertainment

Trump Tells His Supporters ‘I Don’t Care About You, I Just Want Your Vote’

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close