Bless You! A Man Sneezes So Hard His Stomach Came Out, In Public.

Florida Man Sneezes Gut Out at Public Diner

I’m sure you have seen all kinds of things while dining out. But you more than likely have never witnessed anything like this happening.

A 63 year old man had his staples removed in the morning and was celebrating his surgery recovery at a diner later that day when he got an unexpected surprise – a sneeze so strong it caused his intestines to pop out!

His surgery was just 15 days before this happening, and apparently, he hadn’t healed completely. The sneeze provided just enough force to cause an “evisceration” (that’s medical talk for guts popping out).

Luckily, paramedics came quickly and got him to the hospital where the doctors performed a successful surgery to put everything back where it belonged.

Who knew that could happen.

And FYI: ‍

Now sneezing rids irritants from the nasal cavity. But some sneezes can be so strong, sending a burst of air forcefully through the nose and mouth, which can travel at up to 100 miles per hour.