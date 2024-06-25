Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-25-2024]

Published on June 25, 2024

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Macwell’s Southern Cuisine and Seafood

Business Description: “Home of the Original Harlem Famous Chicken and Waffles”

Business Website: IG: macwellssoutherncuisine

Wildy Way Services

Business Description: “Junk Removal, moving, tree removal and more. Get it done the Wildy Way.”

MB Lawncare and Curb Appeal

Business Description: “Dependable, Affordable, Professional Lawn Services.”

Business Website: https://www.mb-lawncare.com/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B'More [6-25-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

