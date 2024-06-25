Rob Stone, Co-Founder of Cornerstone Agency & The Fader Magazine, Has Died

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Rob Stone, the co-founder of the Cornerstone Agency and the Fader magazine, has died according to a social media post. The post shares that Rob Stone succumbed to cancer and kept the diagnosis private to shore up the bond with his family.

Rob Stone was born July 12, 1968, and graduated from the State University of New York at Albany in 1990. From there, Stone entered the music industry and joined SBK Records becoming the now-defunct label’s director of promotion. He then joined EMI, which reportedly owned SBK Records, and became its vice president of promotion. Stone then began working with Arista Records and Clive Davis and worked with several Bad Boy Records artists during that period.

In 1996, Stone co-founded the Cornerstone Agency with Loud Records chief Steve Rifkind, a Manhattan-based marketing firm, and was joined by his childhood friend, Jon Cohen after Rifkind stepped aside. The pair transformed the company into one of the leaders in the branding and music space. In 1999, Stone and Cohen founded The Fader, becoming one of the entertainment industry’s top magazines and digital outlets.

From Rob Stone’s Instagram page:

It is with a heavy heart and sadness we share the news of the passing of Rob Stone. Rob bravely fought cancer over the past year. He chose to keep his diagnosis private in order to focus on his family. He was a truly amazing person who lived an incredible life.

Here is another statement from Joh Cohen:

I will love you forever Rob Stone. Our partnership was incredible. The things we accomplished together we could have never dreamed of doing when we were 15. Yes we did want to kill each other at times but the love and respect we had in building our company for 28 years was special. But way bigger than our success was our friendship. There is no one I loved having at my side more than you. We experienced so much together. I will tell your story and our stories together for the rest of my life. There are so many incredible ones. Thank you for all that you taught me. Thank you for always having my back and thank you for always making me laugh. I will think of you at every Knick game, I will feel your presence every time I hear a Biggie song and laugh with you during every ridiculous NY Jet loss.

Stone was 55.

Photo: Getty

Rob Stone, Co-Founder of Cornerstone Agency & The Fader Magazine, Has Died