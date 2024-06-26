Listen Live
New Baltimore Parents Alert: You Could Get A $1000 Baby Bonus.

Published on June 26, 2024

New parents in Baltimore could get $1,000 bonus

Imagine getting a helping hand just as your family welcomes a brand new baby in to the world. or even adopting one. That’s exactly what the Baltimore Baby Bonus is all about.
This awesome program would give new families in Baltimore City a cool $1,000 to help with all those extra expenses that come with a new little one.  Think diapers, wipes, outfits

That’s the plan of The Maryland Child Alliance made up of a bunch of awesome teachers in the city. ‍‍They’ve seen firsthand the challenges of child poverty, and they believe this Baby Bonus could make a huge difference.
Here’s the cool part: everyone qualifies!   No income checks, just happy babies (and maybe a little less stress for the parents).
The program is estimated to cost about $7 million a year. Less than a quarter of a percent of Baltimore’s annual budget.. And the group has gathered 13,000 signatures in an effort to get it on the ballot in the upcoming election.
So steps closer to actually happening. I know a lot of families will benefit from that.
Source: WMAR

headlines Interesting Headlines

